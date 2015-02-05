Credit Suisse says tax probe linked to "historical" business
ZURICH, May 4 A Dutch-led international tax evasion investigation involving Credit Suisse centres on the Swiss bank's "historical" private banking business, it said on Thursday.
Feb 5 Efix Dom Maklerski SA :
* Tomasz Publicewicz raises stake in the company to 9.57 percent from 0.44 percent via a buy of 80,000 series F shares for 14 zlotys ($4) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6684 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 4 A Dutch-led international tax evasion investigation involving Credit Suisse centres on the Swiss bank's "historical" private banking business, it said on Thursday.
* Overall revenue increased by 34 percent to 47.7 million euros ($51.95 million) (Q1 2016: 35.7 million euros)