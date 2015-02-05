Feb 5 Efix Dom Maklerski SA :

* Tomasz Publicewicz raises stake in the company to 9.57 percent from 0.44 percent via a buy of 80,000 series F shares for 14 zlotys ($4) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6684 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)