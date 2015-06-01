June 1 Pipeline company Enterprise Products
Partners LP said it would buy member interests in EFS
Midstream LLC from affiliates of Pioneer Natural Resources Co
and Reliance Industries Ltd for $2.15 billion.
The purchase price of this deal, which is expected to close
in the third quarter, will be paid in two installments,
Enterprise Products said on Monday.
EFS Midstream was formed by affiliates of Pioneer Natural
and Reliance Industries in June 2010 to construct, own and
operate facilities providing gas gathering, treating, and
transportation services in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
