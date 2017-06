BERLIN, Jan 17 The euro zone rescue fund European Financial Stability Facility sold 1.501 billion euros of new six-month bills on Tuesday, with a bid to cover ratio of 3.1, Bundesbank data showed. AUCTION DATE 17/01/12 AVG. YIELD 0.2664 pct TOTAL BIDS 4,660.00 mln YIELD BIDS 3,484.00 mln NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS 1,176.00 mln ALLOTED 1,501.00 mln BID COVER RATIO 3.1 The auction details can be found at (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)