BERLIN, Jan 17 The euro zone rescue fund sold 1.501 billion euros of new six-month bills on Tuesday, with a bid to cover ratio of 3.1, Bundesbank data showed, a day after U.S. ratings agency Standard & Poors downgraded the EFSF by one notch to AA+ from triple A. The Bundesbank, whose systems were used to conduct the sale, said the auction drew total bids worth 4.66 billion euros. The weighted average yield was 0.2664 percent. Last month the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) sold 1.97 billion euros of three-month bills in an auction that met solid demand, with a bid to cover ratio of 3.2. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Annika Breidthardt)