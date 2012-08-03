Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has contacted members of its banking group for proposals on a series of credit facilities, the euro rescue fund confirmed.
Banks received a request on Friday for a repurchase facility, following earlier requests for uncommitted unsecured and committed secured loans over the last weeks.
An official at one bank which received the request said the EFSF did not give indication of size or terms. Given banks' funding costs, loan facilities bear a much higher cost than funding in the capital markets. (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers)
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.