(Adds quotes, market response)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility's (EFSF) request for bank loan facilities, and
specifically a repurchase facility, bolstered buying in
peripheral Europe on Friday, according to market strategists.
Bank sources stated they received a request on Friday
morning for a repo facility from the EFSF, following earlier
requests for uncommitted unsecured and committed secured loans
over the last weeks.
"The repo facility is a signal that the EFSF wants to be
fully ready for any proposed secondary market intervention,"
said Sphia Salim, European rates strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
"But ultimately, it will be Spain and Italy who must apply
for the programme before any action is to be taken," she said.
A repurchase, or repo, facility is a money-market instrument
which allows government securities to be exchanged for
short-term capital.
Banks received the request during an aggressive rally in
Spanish and Italian short-end bonds, resulting from ECB
president Mario Draghi's announcement on Thursday that the ECB
may undertake open market operations.
Rates officials said that the repo request throws weight
behind speculation that the ECB will buy short-dated peripheral
paper, while the EFSF will purchase bonds further out the curve.
Banks reported that they received the request at 0900CET. At
that time, 10-year Italian bond futures had hit an intraday low
of 96.40.
Christophe Frankel, CFO and deputy CEO at the EFSF,
confirmed the institution had been in discussions with banks
about various credit facilities but not specifically a repo
facility.
"There are a few different types of lines we have discussed
with banks in recent months," Frankel said.
"Answering to our demands, some banks are proposing repo
facilities but that is not what we envisage today," he added.
Frankel said the credit line would create a short-term
liquidity buffer allowing the EFSF to meet disbursements if
conditions in the capital markets were not optimal.
An official at one bank which received the request said the
EFSF did not give indication of size or terms. Given banks'
funding costs, loan facilities bear a much higher cost than
funding in the capital markets.
The banker stated that historically institutions tend to put
backstop credit facilities in place to demonstrate to ratings
agencies alternative sources of finance.
On July 25 Moody's changed the outlook on the EFSF's Aaa
rating to negative from stable.
Before November 2011, the EFSF used a simple back-to-back
funding strategy and could not pre-fund disbursements or apply
for loan facilities.
Credit lines are relatively uncommon in the sovereign,
supranational and agency sector but France's social security
organisation -- Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
(CADES) -- is one such issuer that has a revolving facility in
place.
In January 2012, the French agency signed a one-year, EUR9bn
revolver with 11 banks, replacing an older EUR12bn credit
facility in February 2011.
(Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers)