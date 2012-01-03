BRUSSELS Jan 3 The euro zone's rescue
fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF),
appointed Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale on
Tuesday as joint lead managers for its first 3-year, 3 billion
euro bond sale.
The benchmark bond, due to be launched soon, is part of the
EFSF's efforts to offer investors a greater range of maturities
on its paper, following short-term bill auctions and 5- and
10-year sales, the fund said in a statement.
The triple A-rated EFSF, which is backed by guarantee
commitments for 780 billion euros and has a lending capacity of
440 billion euros, was set up in 2010 to provide emergency
funding to heavily indebted euro zone nations. It has so far
lent to Ireland and Portugal.