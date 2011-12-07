BRUSSELS Dec 7 The euro zones's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), will auction 3-, 6- and 12-month bills before the end of the year to increase its flexibility, the fund said in a statement.

"The launch of a short-term funding programme is in line with the enlarged scope of activity of EFSF to use its new instruments efficiently," EFSF Chief Executive Klaus Regling said in a statement.

"The bill programme will not substitute the long-term bond programme, but it will add flexibility to it," he said.

The bill auctions will be open to all members of the EFSF Market Group, currently comprising 47 international institutions.

As with EFSF's bond issuance, the auctions will be carried out by the German debt management office, Finanzagentur.