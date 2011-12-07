By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS Dec 7 The euro zones's bailout
fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), will
auction 3-, 6- or 12-month bills before the end of the year to
increase its funding flexibility, the fund said in a statement.
"The launch of a short-term funding programme is in line
with the enlarged scope of activity of EFSF to use its new
instruments efficiently," EFSF Chief Executive Klaus Regling
said in a statement.
"The bill programme will not substitute the long-term bond
programme, but it will add flexibility to it," he said.
The fund, set up in May last year to help the euro zone
tackle the sovereign debt crisis, said it would not offer all
three types of bills at the same auction.
The bill auctions will be open to all members of the EFSF
Market Group, currently comprising 47 international
institutions.
As with EFSF's bond issuance, the auctions will be carried
out by the German debt management office, Finanzagentur.
Funding guidelines for the 440 billion euro EFSF, approved
by finance ministers on November 29, said the fund would need to
have cash of around 10 billion euros to be able to react quickly
to face the more urgent needs.
"The aim of this strategy is to provide EFSF with the
necessary flexibility to carry out the new funding requirements
through the issuance of short-term instruments," the funding
guidelines said.
This would allow the bailout facility to better manage
lending needs through issuing short-term notes and then rolling
them over into new short-term or long-term bonds.
"In addition, the issuance of short term instruments would
allow EFSF to progressively achieve a permanent precautionary
liquidity buffer which can be used to cover urgent and
unexpected needs," it said.
"Loans and funding instruments could have different
structures and therefore would necessitate the implementation of
micro-hedge mechanisms," it said.
The maximum monthly issuance would be 20 billion euros, the
guidelines said.