By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS Dec 7 The euro zones's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), will auction 3-, 6- or 12-month bills before the end of the year to increase its funding flexibility, the fund said in a statement.

"The launch of a short-term funding programme is in line with the enlarged scope of activity of EFSF to use its new instruments efficiently," EFSF Chief Executive Klaus Regling said in a statement.

"The bill programme will not substitute the long-term bond programme, but it will add flexibility to it," he said.

The fund, set up in May last year to help the euro zone tackle the sovereign debt crisis, said it would not offer all three types of bills at the same auction.

The bill auctions will be open to all members of the EFSF Market Group, currently comprising 47 international institutions.

As with EFSF's bond issuance, the auctions will be carried out by the German debt management office, Finanzagentur.

Funding guidelines for the 440 billion euro EFSF, approved by finance ministers on November 29, said the fund would need to have cash of around 10 billion euros to be able to react quickly to face the more urgent needs.

"The aim of this strategy is to provide EFSF with the necessary flexibility to carry out the new funding requirements through the issuance of short-term instruments," the funding guidelines said.

This would allow the bailout facility to better manage lending needs through issuing short-term notes and then rolling them over into new short-term or long-term bonds.

"In addition, the issuance of short term instruments would allow EFSF to progressively achieve a permanent precautionary liquidity buffer which can be used to cover urgent and unexpected needs," it said.

"Loans and funding instruments could have different structures and therefore would necessitate the implementation of micro-hedge mechanisms," it said.

The maximum monthly issuance would be 20 billion euros, the guidelines said.