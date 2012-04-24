By Helene Durand
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF)'s prudent decision to set an attractive price on
its seven-year bond seems to have paid off, after the lead
managers said they would price an increased transaction at the
tight end of spread guidance.
The transaction was a test of investors' sentiment in the
eurozone bail-out fund after renewed volatility rocked core and
peripheral sovereign markets on Monday.
On Tuesday afternoon the lead managers set final terms at 77
basis points over mid-swaps for a EUR3 billion sized
transaction. Earlier Tuesday morning the lead managers tested
investor interest at plus 80bp area and set expectations for a
EUR2bn deal.
Lead managers HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis closed books
at over EUR4bn at 13:30 GMT.
"This is Europe's bail-out fund and they need to show market
access even when things are bad," the banker said. "We announced
the mandate yesterday and it's fair to say that most borrowers
wouldn't announce a trade in those markets but the response so
far has been encouraging."
He added that the new issue concession was attractive, but
needed to be in order to reflect the market backdrop and
volatility in sovereign spreads, especially in France, which is
seen as one of the closest comparables.
The relevant outstanding EFSF curve points due May 2017 and
July 2021 are 2bp-3.5bp wider on the day, having already been
trading softer by a couple of bps yesterday afternoon, which has
pushed fair value to more than 66bp over from 63bp or so when
the mandate hit the screens.
French governments at the tenor are plus 60bp or so on the
bid this morning, having recovered some of yesterday's losses,
so bonds look cheap in that context too. The rough 20bp pick up
on that basis compares to a high single digit discount for the
May 2017s, and only around 10bp for the longer July 2021 deal.
"They obviously don't want to mess this one up," said a
banker away from the deal. "I think there is a decent amount of
room to come tighter, but they must have decided it's better to
be on the safe side."
The lead manager added that it was not uncommon for the EFSF
to start with an attractive level and then move it tighter on
the back of strong demand.
The Dutch state raised just under EUR2bn via auction today,
in the middle of the EUR1.5bn to EUR2.5bn target range. This was
the first auction by the DSTA since the collapse of the
government over budget talks at the weekend.
Meanwhile, the outcome of the French elections has put
pressure on the French government curve.