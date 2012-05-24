BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - The book for EFSF's three-year bond is in excess of EUR3bn, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.
Guidance remains unchanged at mid-swaps plus 18/20bps, and the deal is expected to price later today via Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and RBS. (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison)
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.