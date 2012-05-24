LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - The book for EFSF's three-year bond is in excess of EUR3bn, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

Guidance remains unchanged at mid-swaps plus 18/20bps, and the deal is expected to price later today via Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and RBS. (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison)