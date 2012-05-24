BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility's three-year bond has attracted in excess of EUR4bn in demand, allowing lead managers to set the final spread at mid-swaps +18bp for a EUR3bn transaction, market sources told IFR on Thursday.
The EFSF, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, earlier set guidance at mid-swaps +18/20bp, following initial price thoughts in the 20bp area.
On Wednesday, the EFSF mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole and RBS to lead-manage the long-anticipated bond.
The EFSF was last in the market with a syndicated deal at the end of April, when it priced a EUR1bn tap of its outstanding 20-year bond.
Earlier this week it raised EUR1.478bn through a six-month bill and last week it added EUR1bn through a debut tap of a benchmark bond via auction.
(Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Natalie Harrison)
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.