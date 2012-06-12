LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, is taking indications of interest for a 25-year minimum EUR1bn Reg S bond at mid-swaps plus 125bp-130bp via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

EFSF's last euro benchmark was a EUR3bn, three-year bond that priced on May 24 2012 at mid-swaps plus 18bp. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Natalie Harrison)