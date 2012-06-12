LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has opened order books on a 25-year bond, expected to be at least EUR1bn in size, at mid-swaps plus 130bp, one of the leads on the deal said.

The official guidance was at the wide end of the mid-swaps 125-130bp range on which lead managers BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan initially tested investor appetite earlier on Tuesday.

The April 2037 bond will mark the longest dated transaction that the EFSF has tried to sell since it launched its bond syndication programme in January 2011.

One of the leads said the issuer had opted for the longer maturity based on strong investor reverse enquiries across different European countries. An update on books, due shortly, is likely to show demand is just over EUR1bn, the banker added.

"The average length of the loans that the EFSF has to make is in excess of 10-years, so it makes sense that the issuer would take an opportunity to do something longer when the opportunity arises," the banker said.

The issuer's longest-dated bond to date is a 3.875% March 2032 bond, which it printed in March this year at mid-swaps plus 115bp, and later tapped by a further EUR1bn in April to take the size of the issue to EUR2.5bn.

The bond has since tightened to mid-swaps plus 104bp on the bid side, according to Tradeweb, and widened only marginally after the new mandate announcement.

EFSF's last euro benchmark was a EUR3bn, three-year bond that priced on May 24 2012 at mid-swaps plus 18bp. That 1.125% June 2015 bond is bid marginally tighter at 17.4bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, editing by Alex Chambers)