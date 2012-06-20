By Helene Durand and Natalie Harrison
LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Societe
Generale to lead manage a EUR1bn increase of its existing 2.625%
May 2019 issue in its latest bond market foray.
Lead managing banks went out with price guidance of 75bp to
77bp over mid-swaps on the tap, which will bring the total size
of the issue to EUR4bn. The deal is expected to price later
today.
The outstanding issue was bid at 66bp over mid-swaps before
the announcement, which indicated a concession of around 9-11bp.
The eurozone fund has made great strides in improving its
financial flexibility since its inaugural bond issue in January
2011. It launched a short-term bill programme in December as
well as venturing out to the longer end of the market with 20-
and 25-year bond issues.
The issuer has previously stated that taps will enable it to
improve the size and liquidity of its outstanding bonds, and has
not ruled out increasing issue sizes beyond EUR5bn.
The trade follows hot on the heels of a EUR1.5bn 25-year
priced last week - the longest-dated bond ever sold by the
rescue fund - and a EUR1.466bn 6-month bill sale on Tuesday.
The issuer, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, sold its first syndicated tap
in April when it added EUR1bn to an outstanding 20-year bond.
The issuer rattled syndicate bankers with its subsequent EUR960m
increase to its May 2017 bond via an auction process because it
meant banks missed out on fees.
While the use of auctions is nothing new for sovereigns, it
was the first time that a European agency had used the tool for
something other than short-dated funding, thereby breaking with
industry convention.