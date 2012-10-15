(Recasts, adds details)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, is expected to the market on Tuesday after it mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs for new five-year issue.

This is the first benchmark from the temporary eurozone sovereign rescue fund since it sold a EUR3bn 10-year bond in August which struggled to get over the line despite pricing at the wide end of guidance.

Given the EFSF has EUR11bn of long-term funding still to do before the end of the year, observers said size is crucial to this deal and anticipate that EFSF will print EUR5bn if the investor response is positive.

The issuer does have some flexibility and can turn to its bill programme if there is gap between its lending requirements and long-term funding, however.

Observers expect nothing will be left to chance and that the EFSF will pay enough premium to lure investors to the new issue.

Expectations are that the bond will offer between 5bp and 7bp of new issue premium, potentially slightly more than it did on its previous five-year priced in July which carried a 4bp-5bp premium.

Official guidance will be set when books open on Tuesday morning, said banks managing the deal.

EFSF's outstanding 1.625% September 2019 bond was bid at mid-swaps plus 16bp when the mandate was announced, according to Tradeweb data, although a banker on the deal saw it 1bp wider.

Onlookers expect price guidance to emerge in the low to mid 20bp region. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)