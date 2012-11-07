LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has opened books on a EUR1bn minimum tap of its 2.625% May 2019 bond, said banks managing the trade on Wednesday.

Credit Agricole, DZ Bank and Goldman Sachs have set guidance at mid-swaps plus 27bp area.

The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)