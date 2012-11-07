LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility will price a EUR1.5bn tap of its 2.625% May 2019 bond later on Wednesday, taking the total size of the bond to EUR5.5bn, banks managing the deal said.

Lead banks Credit Agricole, DZ Bank and Goldman Sachs earlier set the final spread on the tap at mid-swaps plus 26bp when orders had reached more than EUR1bn.

The bond was initially marketed to investors at mid-swaps plus 27bp area when books opened on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)