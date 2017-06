LONDON, Nov 14 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has sent a request for proposals to banks for a benchmark bond issue, bank sources said.

The request did not give indication of size or maturity, sources added.

The EFSF has EUR3.5bn left to raise before the end of the year under its 2012 long-term debt programme, after executing a EUR1.5bn tap of its 2.625% May 2019 issue last Wednesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)