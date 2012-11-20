(Adds market reaction, detail on investor interest)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, "might delay" its expected new three-year euro benchmark following the downgrade of its second largest guarantor France, one bank managing the deal confirmed on Tuesday.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis were mandated on Monday afternoon to lead manage the new transaction, and immediately began marketing the trade to investors at mid-swaps flat to minus 2bp. Market expectations had been that the issuer would official open books this morning but there has not been any update so far.

One bank managing the deal said that it was only "50/50" if the transaction would go ahead on Tuesday, as it faced "technical issues".

No official communication has been sent to the market on Tuesday morning.

On Monday evening Moody's downgraded France by one notch to Aa1 from Aaa, with a negative outlook. France has a 21.83% shareholding in the EFSF, behind only Germany which has 29.07%.

RBS' trading desk strategy note published on Tuesday following France's downgrade states "EFSF's Aaa had already a negative outlook and a downgrade to Aa1 seems likely."

Banks away from the deal said the reasonable likelihood that the France downgrade will have an impact on EFSF's rating could delay the trade until there is further clarity from Moody's.

One syndicate official said if there was a downgrade immediately following an issue it could have legal repercussions that could allow investors to put the bonds back to EFSF.

"I don't think it ever happened before, but in theory a significant change to an issuer credit before settlement (such as a rating downgrade) gives investors a 48 hour put," he said.

Market reaction to France's downgrade has so far had minimal impact on EFSF's outstanding bonds. Across its curve, EFSF bonds have widened between 0.5-1bp, apart from the bonds in the three-year maturity which are around 1.5bp wider on expectation of the new supply.

French government bonds had widened 2.5bp on Tuesday morning but have since recovered and are trading 1bp-2bp wider across the curve.

One bank managing the deal said there is still sufficient investor interest to issue the new bond, with EUR3bn of indications of interest gathered overnight and re-checked on Monday morning after the Moody's announcement. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)