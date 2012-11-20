LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - A three-year euro benchmark offering for the European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has been delayed following the downgrade of its second largest guarantor France, confirmed one bank managing the deal on Tuesday.

The banker said that there had been some complications in relation to the EFSF's "deeds of guarantee" because "a certain percentage of its guarantors have to have the same rating as the EFSF."

An official announcement is set to follow later on Tuesday, he said. The EFSF could not be immediately reached for comment.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis were mandated on Monday afternoon to lead manage the new transaction, and immediately began marketing the trade to investors at mid-swaps flat to minus 2bp. Market expectations had been that the issuer would officially open books on Tuesday morning but instead, there was no communication.

On Monday evening Moody's downgraded France by one notch to Aa1 from Aaa, with a negative outlook. France has a 21.83% shareholding in the EFSF, behind only Germany which has 29.07%. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy)