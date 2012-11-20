(Adds EFSF comment)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - A three-year euro benchmark offering from the European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has been delayed following the downgrade of its second largest guarantor France, the borrower confirmed on Tuesday.

"The timing of the EFSF three-year euro offering is currently subject to a technical issue related to EFSF's Deeds of Guarantee," Christophe Frankel, CFO and Deputy CEO of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), said in an emailed statement.

"EFSF will look to bring its new three-year euro benchmark offering once the issuer is able to satisfy the Deeds of Guarantee language," Frankel added.

EFSF's Deeds of Guarantee require that its new transactions, at the date of the issue, are covered 100% by guarantees of Member States with a rating similar to or better than EFSF's own rating by each of the credit rating agencies, said the EFSF in the emailed statement.

On Monday evening Moody's downgraded France by one notch to Aa1 from Aaa, with a negative outlook. France has a 21.83% shareholding in the EFSF, behind only Germany which has 29.07%.

Moody's said on Tuesday it would assess the ratings of the eurozone's bailout funds in light of its decision to strip France of its triple A rating on Monday. In the meantime, Moody's is maintaining EFSF's triple A rating, with a negative outlook.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis were mandated on Monday afternoon to lead manage the new EFSF three-year transaction, and immediately began marketing the trade to investors at mid-swaps flat to minus 2bp. Market expectations had been that the issuer would officially open books on Tuesday morning, but the deal did not surface.

One lead bank said the bond deal would "probably be delayed for about a week".

EFSF's short-term bill issuance is unaffected by this development as France and EFSF's short term ratings were not impacted by the Moody's action. As a result, EFSF was able to issue 6-month bills as scheduled on Tuesday. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand, Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)