(Adds EFSF confirmation, background)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, is taking orders on a new one-year
syndicated bond following a postponed three-year deal a week ago
in the wake of a downgrade of its second largest guarantor
France, banks managing the deal said on Tuesday.
The group of lead banks initially mandated for the
three-year deal - JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis - are
marketing the new bond at a yield of 0.23%-0.25%, banking
sources said.
The one-year maturity, the only option for the issuer, is
the shortest dated syndicated deal it has ever done.
"Launching a one-year bond means that we can react to strong
market demand on the short end and provide investors with an
alternative to the planned 3-year bond," Christophe Frankel,
EFSF's CFO and Deputy CEO said in a statement.
EFSF was forced to delay the three-year bond last week
because of a technical issue related to its Deeds of Guarantee
which states that new transactions, at the date of the issue,
must be covered 100% by guarantees of Member States with a
rating similar to, or better than, EFSF's own rating by each of
the credit rating agencies.
However, because France's short-term rating was unaffected
by the Moody's downgrade, EFSF is still able to issue bonds
maturing up to one year, said the source.
A spokesperson for Moody's on Monday said it would continue
to assess the implications of France's downgrade on the EFSF,
but refused to give any timescale for a decision.
(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Julian Baker)