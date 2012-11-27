(Adds EFSF confirmation, background)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, is taking orders on a new one-year syndicated bond following a postponed three-year deal a week ago in the wake of a downgrade of its second largest guarantor France, banks managing the deal said on Tuesday.

The group of lead banks initially mandated for the three-year deal - JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis - are marketing the new bond at a yield of 0.23%-0.25%, banking sources said.

The one-year maturity, the only option for the issuer, is the shortest dated syndicated deal it has ever done.

"Launching a one-year bond means that we can react to strong market demand on the short end and provide investors with an alternative to the planned 3-year bond," Christophe Frankel, EFSF's CFO and Deputy CEO said in a statement.

EFSF was forced to delay the three-year bond last week because of a technical issue related to its Deeds of Guarantee which states that new transactions, at the date of the issue, must be covered 100% by guarantees of Member States with a rating similar to, or better than, EFSF's own rating by each of the credit rating agencies.

However, because France's short-term rating was unaffected by the Moody's downgrade, EFSF is still able to issue bonds maturing up to one year, said the source.

A spokesperson for Moody's on Monday said it would continue to assess the implications of France's downgrade on the EFSF, but refused to give any timescale for a decision. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian Baker)