BNP Paribas fined 10 mln euros over weaknesses in anti-money laundering controls
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.
LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - The order book on the European Financial Stability Facility one-year syndicated issue is over EUR5bn according to a bookrunner on the deal.
The eurozone rescue fund opened books this morning via JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis at guidance of 0.23% to 0.25% with pricing scheduled for later on Tuesday. The transaction will be rated A-1+/P-1/F1+, which are EFSF's short-term debt ratings. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to join a consortium offering to buy L'Oreal's The Body Shop for more than 800 million euros ($900 million), sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.