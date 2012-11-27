LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - The order book on the European Financial Stability Facility one-year syndicated issue is over EUR5bn according to a bookrunner on the deal.

The eurozone rescue fund opened books this morning via JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis at guidance of 0.23% to 0.25% with pricing scheduled for later on Tuesday. The transaction will be rated A-1+/P-1/F1+, which are EFSF's short-term debt ratings. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)