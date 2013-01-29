(Adds final size)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility is set to print a EUR5bn five-year bond later on Tuesday, after receiving orders approaching EUR7bn, a market source said on Tuesday.

The eurozone sovereign rescue fund, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, earlier fixed the spread at mid-swaps plus 17bp, from official guidance at mid-swaps plus 18bp area and initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high teens.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBS are managing the deal. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Philip Wright)