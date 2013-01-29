BRIEF-Ipopema Securities plan total FY 2016 div. payment of 1.0 mln zlotys
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
(Adds final size)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility is set to print a EUR5bn five-year bond later on Tuesday, after receiving orders approaching EUR7bn, a market source said on Tuesday.
The eurozone sovereign rescue fund, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, earlier fixed the spread at mid-swaps plus 17bp, from official guidance at mid-swaps plus 18bp area and initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high teens.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBS are managing the deal. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Philip Wright)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned trading revenues in the current quarter are set to fall at least 10% from a year ago as a lack of market volatility has slowed activity following the strong start to the year.