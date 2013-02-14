LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has mandated Commerzbank, Societe Generale and UniCredit for a EUR1bn increase of its EUR2.5bn 3.375% issue due 03 April 2037, said the eurozone rescue fund in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)