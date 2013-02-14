BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
LONDON, Feb 14 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, has mandated Commerzbank, Societe Generale and UniCredit for a EUR1bn increase of its EUR2.5bn 3.375% issue due 03 April 2037, said the eurozone rescue fund in an emailed statement on Thursday.
The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.