LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - The EFSF on Tuesday announced that it had mandated Barclays, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan to run a new four-year euro benchmark transaction and that it had started collecting indications of interest in the area of mid-single digits over mid-swaps.

The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, last Friday sent a request for proposals to several banks from its Market Group and said the offering would materialise this week, subject to market conditions.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources said that considering the bank holiday across parts of Europe on Thursday, the details would likely emerge today for execution on Wednesday.

The EFSF was last in the market earlier this month, when it priced a EUR5bn 10-year via Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan at swaps plus 32bp on the back of a book in excess of EUR6.5bn.

However, that bond has failed to perform and is now trading at swaps plus 33bp on the bid, according to Tradeweb.

Following that deal, the EFSF had issued EUR16.5bn of its upsized EUR20bn Q2 funding goal, putting it more than 57% through its EUR58bn full-year issuance programme. (Reporting By Josie Cox; Editing by Philip Wright)