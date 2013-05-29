BRIEF-Kuwait's National Investments FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago
LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has fixed the spread on its four-year benchmark euro bond at mid-swaps plus 4bp, a market source said on Wednesday.
Guidance was earlier revised to mid-swaps plus 4bp area, from an initial mid-swaps plus 5bp area, after orders hit EUR4bn, leads on the deal said.
The EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, first started marketing the bonds at mid single digits over mid-swaps on Tuesday via leads Barclays, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan.
The issuer was last in the market earlier this month, when it priced a EUR5bn 10-year via Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, April 12 The capital of China's Sichuan province on Wednesday joined more than 10 other cities in seeking to cool a sizzling property market by imposing a years-long minimum time before a buyer can resell a home.