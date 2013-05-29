LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility is set to price a EUR4bn four-year benchmark later on
Wednesday, having earlier fixed the spread at mid-swaps plus
4bp, a market source said on Wednesday.
Guidance was earlier revised to mid-swaps plus 4bp area,
from an initial mid-swaps plus 5bp area, after orders hit
EUR4bn, leads on the deal said.
The EFSF, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, first started marketing the
bonds at mid single digits over mid-swaps on Tuesday via leads
Barclays, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan.
The issuer was last in the market earlier this month, when
it priced a EUR5bn 10-year via Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and JP
Morgan.
(Reporting by John Geddie)