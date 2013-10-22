LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+, has received orders of over
EUR8.5bn for its seven-year euro benchmark on Tuesday, according
to a banker involved in the trade.
The spread has been fixed at mid-swaps plus 20bp, inside
guidance of 21bp area and initial price thoughts of 22bp area,
and the bonds will price later on Tuesday via lead managers BNP
Paribas, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.
It was last in the market in September, when it raised
EUR986m from a tap of its EUR5bn seven-year bond, first priced
in July, via an auction.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)