BRIEF-DDR streamlines organization
* DDR Corp - changes will result in elimination of 65 existing positions
LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has sent a request for proposals to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group for a potential bond issue, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
The issue will take place on the week of November 25, subject to market conditions.
The temporary euro rescue fund, rated AA/Aa1/AA+, has just EUR1.5bn left to raise to hit its full-year EUR58bn funding target.
EFSF manages the bailout programmes for Ireland, Portugal and Greece. Its permanent successor - the European Stability Mechanism - is responsible for a credit line to recapitalise Spain's banks, a sovereign bailout for Cyprus, and any future programmes. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion