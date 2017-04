LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility will raise EUR4bn in the 10-year maturity after attracting EUR5bn of demand, a source said on Wednesday.

The transaction, rated Aa1/AA/AA+, will price at 24bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of plus 25bp area guidance.

Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan are lead managing the deal, which will price later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, writing by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)