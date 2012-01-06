LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility, a bellwether for the continent's supranational and
agency sector, gave a shot of confidence to the market this week
after it further boosted its funding flexibility with a debut
three-year bond.
The eurozone rescue fund's EUR3bn February 2015 bond priced
in a difficult market backdrop on Thursday at the tight end of
guidance, even as Italian 10-year yields jumped back above 7%
and Spanish yields widened 20bp to 5.6%.
The transaction was described as "slick" by one syndicate
banker away from deal, and a "perfect tonic" by another for
European public sector borrowers preparing for a deluge of
supply over the next couple of months.
"We wanted to move quickly as we anticipated that there
would be other eurozone issuers accessing the market,"
Christophe Frankel, CFO of the EFSF, said, adding that the
transaction should pave the way for those other borrowers.
German agency KfW has already raised USD4.5bn this week,
while the European Investment Bank, which priced a GBP450m
three-year bond on Thursday, is weighing up different options.
SSA issuers need to raise up to EUR350bn in 2012, according
to Barclays, of which around 50% is expected to come from
agencies. The EFSF needs EUR24bn to meet funding requirements
for Ireland and Portugal this year in addition to what is needed
for Greece.
Crucially, the EFSF opted for a deal that would work.
Investors are demanding steep concessions for longer-term debt,
or steering clear of it altogether.
"The risk was more that if it hadn't gone well it would have
made the landscape difficult for everybody else," said one
syndicate banker away from the deal.
THE LONG-TERM CHALLENGE
Books on the no-grow bond opened on Thursday following an
investor conference call a day earlier to gauge appetite and
appropriate pricing. Books closed at around EUR4.5bn and the
deal priced at mid-swaps plus 40bp, the tight end of plus
40-45bp guidance and after initial pricing thoughts in the plus
45bp area.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale managed
the trade.
The order book mirrored demand for the issuer's bills.
Preliminary statistics showed Asia taking 13%, Europe 83% and
the UK 5%. Banks made up 55% of demand, fund managers 15%,
central banks 18% and others 12%.
"Some might argue that the book size should have been
bigger, but in my view it's a success," said a banker away from
the deal.
He added that it was unfair to compare the strength of
demand to the near EUR45bn book on the fund's inaugural
five-year EUR5bn deal a year ago "because the world had moved on
since then" and the outlook for Europe is now bleaker.
The issuer's three-year bond represents increased efforts to
target greater liquidity at the shorter-end of the curve after a
10-year bond struggled to get over the line in November. The
fund raised EUR1.97bn through a three-month t-bill auction in
December after setting up a short-term funding programme.
One syndicate official involved in the deal said investors
had queried the potential impact of a downgrade to France on the
EFSF's Triple-A rating -- currently on review for downgrade --
as well as the EFSF mission, but said the questions were
limited.
The pickup in investor sentiment at the start of the New
Year has taken some syndicate bankers by surprise. Many have
attributed it to liquidity that has built up after the market
closed six weeks prior to the end of the year.
Redemption payments are also due to flood in during the
first-quarter, which investors have to reinvest.
EIB and KfW have taken a similar cautious approach to the
EFSF by sticking to the relative safety of three-year deals.
"The fact that issuers are offering new issue premiums and
that the deals are short-dated is also helping. That means they
can target central banks and private bank retail money," the
banker on the EFSF deal added.
At the very least, the EFSF has brought itself breathing
space, but its bigger test will be whether it can attract
long-term money at a price that works.
"The EFSF can't stick to doing just three-year deals as it
has to fund at a longer duration than three years for countries
like Ireland. But it has started the year with a deal that
works, which is always good advice," said another banker away
from the deal.
EFSF is planning another t-bill auction by the end of the
month although it is yet to determine whether it will issue
three-, six- or 12-month paper. It is not ruling out another
attempt to bring a five-year or 10-year bond by the end of the
first quarter.
"If the market is there, we are open to any maturity and
particularly to longer maturities, but clearly we want the
market to be ready for that type of deal. We know that the
market is volatile so we need to be as flexible as possible and
to wait for the right window," said Frankel.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Editing by Helene
Durand and Julian Baker)