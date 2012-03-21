LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has attracted demand of EUR12.8bn from 217 accounts for its EUR4bn five-year bond issue, a source close to the deal said.

Final terms have been set at mid-swaps plus 38bp, which was tightened from initial guidance of 40bp area. The final spread indicates zero new issue concession to the EFSF's existing 2016 bond, which is bid at around 36bp over mid-swaps, the source said.

Bank treasury investors are expected to account for about 45% of the final order book once allocations are completed, the source said, adding that this was driven by the European Central Bank's LTRO liquidity boost.

Citigroup, Nomura and UniCredit are managing the transaction, which will price later on Wednesday.

"This is a very impressive book size. The issuer could have printed up to EUR7bn, but they are capped at EUR4bn," the source said.

"It shows just how the mood has changed towards European issuers like the EFSF since the end of last year."

Proceeds from the bond have already been "earmarked" for bailed out euro zone countries, the source added. The EFSF has not pre-funded any future disbursements for Greece, Ireland or Portugal.

On Monday, the EFSF sold a well oversubscribed EUR1.5bn 20-year issue, its first deal in such a long-dated maturity.