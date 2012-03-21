By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility, Europe's sovereign rescue fund, is back in investors'
good books after notching up EUR17.6bn in demand this week for
two syndicated bond deals hailed as a key test of buyers'
appetite.
The issuer's five-year bond issue, capped at EUR4bn, is due
to price later on Wednesday at tightened guidance of mid-swaps
plus 38bp. The deal follows a 20-year transaction on Monday,
which was also capped at a smaller EUR1.5bn, which attracted
EUR4.8bn of investor orders.
Both bonds were about three times subscribed -- with the
five-year attracting EUR12.8bn of demand -- signalling a
turnaround for the issuer even though the headline number was
well below the exceptional EUR44.5bn order book for the issuer's
first benchmark bond, a EUR5bn five-year priced in January 2011.
The EFSF has been dogged by uncertainties about its status
and whether it will have to fund any further eurozone sovereign
casualties in the future.
"This is a very impressive book size. The issuer could
have even printed a significantly bigger size, but they are
capped at EUR4bn," said Clemens Popp, global head of financial
and public sector origination at UniCredit.
"It shows just how the mood has changed towards European
issuers like the EFSF since the end of last year. It also shows
that there has been a spillover effect into the five-year sector
from the ECB's LTRO."
The EFSF's three-year EUR3bn deal issued in January
attracted EUR4.5bn in demand in difficult market conditions as
Italian 10-year yields jumped back above 7% and Spanish yields
widened by 20bp to 5.6%. Italian yields are now sub-5%, while
Spain is trading around 5.24%, according to Tradeweb.
Prior to that in November, its 10-year EUR3bn bond limped
over the line with books barely covered despite paying a much
wider spread than previous issues.
"Overall the shift in risk mood has been extremely positive
following the Greek PSI. There is no more talk about it, and the
auction of Hellenic CDS did not trigger any negativity in the
market," said Popp.
"Clearly there are some big uncertainties surrounding EFSF.
The classic question is about the ESM replacing the EFSF. But
the EFSF has been constantly touring to explain their credit
story, and this deal shows that they are doing their job very
well because after a troubled period last year, investors are
buying into the story."
NO CONCESSION
The final order book for the five-year bond consisted of 217
accounts, with the spread tightened from initial plus 40bp area
via lead managers Citigroup, Nomura and UniCredit. The deal will
price later on Wednesday.
The final terms indicate zero new issue concession to the
EFSF's existing 2016 bond, which is bid at around 36bp over
mid-swaps, Popp said.
Bank treasury investors are expected to account for about
45% of the final order book once allocations are completed.
Proceeds from the bond have already been "earmarked" for
Greece and Ireland. The EFSF has not pre-funded any future
disbursements for Greece, Ireland or Portugal.
In addition to the syndicated bond issues, the EFSF also
raised EUR2bn this week in a six-month bill auction.