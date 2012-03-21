LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility priced its third deal of the week on Wednesday, a EUR4bn five-year that attracted almost EUR13bn of demand from investors.

The transaction came at mid-swaps +38bp from guidance of +40 area, as the tide for the credit appears to be turning . It followed hot on the heels of a EUR1.5bn 20-year priced on Monday and a just under EUR2bn six-month bill on Tuesday.

The final spread indicates zero new issue concession to the EFSF's existing 2016 bond, which is bid at around 36bp over mid-swaps, a source on the deal said. Citigroup, Nomura and UniCredit were lead managers.