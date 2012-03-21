By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility completed a bond hat-trick on Wednesday with a heavily oversubscribed EUR4bn five-year issue, showing that the tide has truly and finally turned for Europe's rescue fund.

The transaction followed hot on the heels of a EUR1.5bn 20-year priced on Monday and a just under EUR2bn six-month bill on Tuesday. Demand for the two syndicated issues, that were seen as a key test of investors' appetite, reached EUR17.6bn.

The new five-year priced at the tight end of guidance at 38bp over mid-swaps.

"What has been important for investors is that we could produce a clear funding programme for Greece," said Christophe Frankel, CFO at EFSF, when asked why investors have become more positive about the fund as an issuer.

He added that the EUR96bn the EFSF will have to raise for Greece in the next three years is not as big as the market had feared.

"Raising around EUR32bn per year is clearly manageable, and some of that could be taken over by the ESM. We will know that by the end of next week," Frankel said.

The five and 20-year issues were about three times oversubscribed -- with the five-year attracting EUR12.8bn of demand -- signalling a turnaround for the issuer, even though the headline number was well below the exceptional EUR44.5bn order book for the issuer's first benchmark bond, a EUR5bn five-year priced in January 2011.

The EFSF has been dogged by uncertainties about its status and whether it will have to fund any further eurozone sovereign casualties in the future.

"This is a very impressive book size. The issuer could have even printed a significantly bigger size, but they are capped at EUR4bn," said Clemens Popp, global head of financial and public sector origination at UniCredit.

"It shows just how the mood has changed towards European issuers like the EFSF since the end of last year. It also shows that there has been a spillover effect into the five-year sector from the ECB's LTRO."

The EFSF's three-year EUR3bn deal issued in January attracted EUR4.5bn in demand in difficult market conditions, as Italian 10-year yields jumped back above 7% and Spanish yields widened by 20bp to 5.6%. Italian yields are now sub-5%, while Spain is trading around 5.24%, according to Tradeweb.

Prior to that in November, its 10-year EUR3bn bond limped over the line with books barely covered despite paying a much wider spread than previous issues.

"Overall the shift in risk mood has been extremely positive following the Greek PSI. There is no more talk about it, and the auction of Hellenic CDS did not trigger any negativity in the market," said Popp.

"Clearly there are some big uncertainties surrounding EFSF. The classic question is about the ESM replacing the EFSF. But the EFSF has been constantly touring to explain their credit story, and this deal shows that they are doing their job very well. Because after a troubled period last year, investors are buying into the story."

According to Frankel, the EFSF still has to raise just under EUR40bn for the rest of the year. "That means we will have to come to the bond market on a much more regular basis," he said.

"April is a difficult month because of the Easter holidays, but if there is a good market opportunity, we will use it."

NO CONCESSION

The final order book for the five-year bond consisted of 217 accounts, with the spread tightened from initial plus 40bp area via lead managers Citigroup, Nomura and UniCredit.

The final terms indicate zero new issue concession to the EFSF's existing 2016 bond, which is bid at around 36bp over mid-swaps, Popp said.

Bank treasury investors are expected to account for about 45% of the final order book once allocations are completed.

Proceeds from the bond have already been "earmarked" for Greece and Ireland. The EFSF has not pre-funded any future disbursements for Greece, Ireland or Portugal. The EFSF will continue to use its short-term bill programme as a liquidity buffer, and intends to continue to issue bills twice a month.