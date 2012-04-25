LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - Central banks and sovereign wealth
funds outside Europe which had shunned the European Financial
Stability Facility credit since the end of last year made a
strong return to the name on Tuesday, buying large chunks of the
issuer's latest issue.
More than 40% of the borrower's inaugural EUR3bn seven-year
trade was sold to central banks and sovereign wealth funds, well
in excess of what they took in EFSF's five and three-year issues
sold this year, which saw 10% and 18% go to that investor base.
Meanwhile, distribution into Asia, which again had been
dwindling since the end of last year, reached 39%. This easily
exceeded the 9% and 13% placed in the region for the five and
three-year issues, which were priced earlier in 2012.
"We saw the return of Asia in this deal, which we had not
seen in recent issues," said Christophe Frankel, CFO and deputy
CEO at the EFSF.
"While the region had continued to express its interest in
investing in the eurozone, it had been doing it by showing
interest on different issues and maturities. It was therefore
nice to see this investor base return to our signature."
Frankel, however, was keen not to read too much into this.
"Investors have various constraints from time to time and we
shouldn't put too much importance on this," he said.
The issuer announced the mandate for the seven-year issue on
Monday despite volatile market conditions which saw yields on
Dutch and French government bonds spike up.
"We try to be as flexible as possible in our market approach
and while we would prefer to issue in the best market
conditions, that's not always possible," said Frankel.
"EFSF is a support mechanism, meaning that we have to access
markets even when they are volatile. I am very happy with
yesterday's result as it demonstrates the strong investor
interest in the EFSF name, irrespective of market conditions.
The immediate market reaction to the weekend events in Europe
was fairly negative but conditions improved on Tuesday."
Following a call on Tuesday morning, lead managers HSBC,
Morgan Stanley and Natixis began taking indications of interest
from investors at 80bp area over mid-swaps.
As demand built, they were able to refine the level to high
70s over for a final pricing at 77bp. The transaction ended up
exceeding the EUR2bn that had been pencilled in on the back of a
EUR4.4bn order book.
Bankers on and away from the deal agreed that EFSF had to
pay an attractive premium in order to get the trade away
but the strategy appears to have paid off.
"As we always thought, the fact that investors now have
clarity on our funding programme has helped our spreads and the
volatility on our spreads has diminished," said Frankel. "As a
result, investors are a lot more comfortable in getting involved
in our deals."
According to Frankel, the EFSF has a further EUR35bn to
raise for the remainder of 2012. Given the recent volatility and
weakening markets, it could be a tall order, although he said
the programme was manageable.
"This is a significant amount but a manageable one and not
as large as other big SSA issuers, which in turn are well ahead
of their programmes, leaving the path clear for us," he said.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright)