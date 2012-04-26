LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Price guidance on a EUR1bn tap of
the European Financial Stability Facility's March 2032 bond has
been set at mid-swaps +105bp area, bankers said.
Earlier on Thursday, the EFSF mandated Barclays, Goldman
Sachs and UniCredit to run the deal, which will take the total
size of the outstanding bond to EUR2.5bn.
The tap follows hot on the heels of a EUR3bn seven-year deal
which priced on Tuesday this week.
The original EUR1.5bn 3.875% March 2032 bond came in
mid-March at mid-swaps plus 115bp, and is now bid at 105.6bp
over, according to Tradeweb.
The deal was the smallest of a three-prong fundraising,
which included the EUR3bn seven-year deal and a EUR4bn five-year
bond.
Also on Thursday, the European Union drew more than EUR7bn
of orders for a ten-year no-grow EUR2.7bn, which looks set to
price at mid-swaps plus 56bp via lead managers Credit Agricole
CIB, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale.
(Reporting by Josie Cox and Helene Durand; editing by Alex
Chambers)