BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA) has opened books on its new euro-denominated benchmark bond maturing on 15 September 2017, one of the banks managing the sale said.
Guidance has been set at mid-swaps plus 50-52bps versus initial price thoughts set on Monday at plus 50bp area. Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit are managing the transaction.
* prices new rights issue of up to 400 million euros at 26.1 percent discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)