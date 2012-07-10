LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA) has opened books on its new euro-denominated benchmark bond maturing on 15 September 2017, one of the banks managing the sale said.

Guidance has been set at mid-swaps plus 50-52bps versus initial price thoughts set on Monday at plus 50bp area. Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit are managing the transaction.