LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - Order books on the European Financial Stability Facility's (Aaa/AA+/AAA) 5-year benchmark bond are over EUR3bn, according to a market source.

Guidance remains unchanged at mid-swaps plus 50-52bp and the deal will price later on Tuesday.

Lead banks Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit took indications of interest at mid-swaps plus low 50bp on Monday afternoon.