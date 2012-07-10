BRIEF-Italy's UBI prices 400 mln euro rights issue at 26.1 pct discount
* prices new rights issue of up to 400 million euros at 26.1 percent discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)
LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - Order books on the European Financial Stability Facility's (Aaa/AA+/AAA) 5-year benchmark bond are over EUR3bn, according to a market source.
Guidance remains unchanged at mid-swaps plus 50-52bp and the deal will price later on Tuesday.
Lead banks Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit took indications of interest at mid-swaps plus low 50bp on Monday afternoon.
OTTAWA, June 8 New housing prices in Canada jumped by 0.8 percent in April from March, the biggest gain in almost a year, amid keen buyer interest in the hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.