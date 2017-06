LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The spread on EFSF's September 2017 5-year benchmark bond has been set at mid-swaps plus 50bp with orderbooks over EUR6bn, said a bank managing the deal.

Books will close at 0930GMT and the deal will price later on Tuesday.

Leads Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit set official guidance on Tuesday morning at 50-52bp over mid-swaps, after taking indications of interest in the low 50s over on Monday afternoon.