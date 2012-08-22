BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China says Yuan Changqing resigns as chairman of board of supervisors
* Yuan Changqing has tendered his resignation as chairman of board of supervisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has sent a request for proposals to banks for a planned bond issue in September, bank sources have said.
The deal will be EFSF's first since ratings agency Moody's changed the borrower's Triple A rating to negative from stable on July 25.
EFSF's last benchmark issue was an EUR6bn five-year deal which priced at mid-swaps plus 50bp via Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit on July 10. (Reporting By John Geddie)
* May operating income of co was RMB316.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: