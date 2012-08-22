(Update to add market feedback, context)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - Banks are urging the European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, to pull the trigger on an upcoming bond deal as soon as possible to avoid political event risk in September.

Banks received a request from the EFSF on Wednesday for proposals on an upcoming bond issue without giving any indication of preferred maturity or size.

One debt capital markets official which received the letter said banks are advising EFSF to issue before the European Central Bank meeting on September 6, and the German court ruling on the European Stability Mechanism and Dutch state elections, both on September 12, which all have the potential to destabilise capital markets.

The deal will be EFSF's first since ratings agency Moody's changed the borrower's Triple A rating to negative from stable on July 25.

EFSF's last benchmark issue was an EUR6bn five-year deal which priced at mid-swaps plus 50bp via Credit Agricole, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit on July 10. Since pricing, the trade has rallied by 30bp and was quoted at 20bp over mid-swaps on Wednesday according to Tradeweb. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)