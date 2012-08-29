LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - The first post-summer issue from the European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA), the eurozone's rescue fund, will have to price at the wide end of guidance after barely scraping over the line.

The order book on the no-grow EUR3bn 10-year benchmark was described as "just subscribed" by one lead bank as books closed.

As a result, the trade will price at mid-swaps plus 57bp, the wide end of guidance of swaps +54/57bp via Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan.

The banker added that 92 accounts participated in the deal but in smaller size than was expected. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)