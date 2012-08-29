* EFSF suffers from poor track record on 10-year bonds
By John Geddie
LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - A EUR3bn 10-year issue for the
European Financial Stability Facility that priced on Wednesday
barely managed to get over the line after investors dragged
their feet, worried that the bond is set to underperform.
The transaction for the Aaa/AA+/AAA rated borrower comes
ahead of what market participants expect will be a volatile time
in the European market with likely headline risk stemming from
the upcoming European Central Bank meeting on September 6 and a
German constitutional court vote on the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) on September 12.
Uncertainty around what could happen to Spain and whether
the country might need a full bail-out, above and beyond the
EUR100bn earmarked for its banks, has also weighed on investor
sentiment.
Feedback from investors, as reported by lead banks Citi,
HSBC and JP Morgan, centred on concerns that the summer market
rally and those upcoming events offered little opportunity for
performance in the bond going forward.
Investor appetite on Wednesday was in sharp contrast with a
EUR4bn 10-year bond priced for the Republic of Finland the
previous day. The sovereign easily attracted over EUR8bn of
demand despite the meagre 3bp over mid-swaps pricing and 0.5bp
new issue premium offered.
It is not the first time that the 10-year maturity has
proved problematic for the euro rescue fund. Its last 10-year
trade back in November 2011 was also reported to have just
cleared but at a much wider spread of almost 90bp via Barclays
Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan.
The order book on the no-grow EUR3bn 2.25% 10-year benchmark
was described as "just subscribed" but in reality the leads were
left long, which could put further pressure on performance in
the coming days.
"Leads have been left with large tickets and it is enough to
put some pressure on the bond over the coming days," said one
bank managing the deal.
Just before the deal priced, broking desks quoted the new
10-year bond at -10/-8.
The lead bank added that the EFSF had already raised concern
that a EUR20m trade had gone through at reoffer price.
The transaction priced at the wide of the 54bp-57bp over
mid-swaps guidance and initial price thoughts of mid 50s area.
The banker commented that around 92 investors participated
in the deal but with lower ticket sizes than expected
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Helene Durand, Alex
Chambers)