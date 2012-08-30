LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Last November, when the EFSF last sold a 10-year bond, it was a disaster; nine months later, its second 10-year has ended just as badly.

Once again, lead managers struggled to find sufficient interest to fill the order book for a pre-ordained EUR3bn deal. But worse is the 5bp widening the deal has suffered since it priced on Wednesday. At least last time around the entire bond market was tanking (even Bund auctions were failing); currently, the bond market is red-hot.

No-one was surprised the EFSF waited so long before testing the market with a 10-year benchmark again, given the travails it has suffered as the credit market's symbol of eurozone troubles.

But heading into this week's transaction, the auspices were as good as they've been for a long time and the three arrangers, Citigroup, JP Morgan and HSBC, were not alone in thinking a decent deal could be executed.

Clearly, the ECB removed a significant amount of tail-risk last month when its president, Mario Draghi, promised to do whatever it takes to save the euro.

And bankers are insistent that market noise on a potential Spanish bailout, the EFSF's structure and the upcoming German Constitutional Court's vote on the ESM were not factors that would obviously play on investors' minds at this precise time.

BINARY OUTCOME

Sometimes there is not a simple linear, or even non-linear, relationship between size and price.

Over the course of 2012, the EFSF has become the largest issuer of euro-denominated bonds, raising EUR64.7bn before this week's trade. A simple application of the laws of supply and demand should have seen spreads widening over the year but they have not. Last November's 10-year priced at 104bp over mid-swaps and was trading around the 42bp-43bp mark prior to the latest 10-year announcement. That 3.5% February 2022 bond's performance since July, when it was trading in the high 80s, has been startling.

It then widened on Tuesday to plus 46bp when bankers started testing the waters for the new 10-year at mid-swaps plus mid-50s area. Early feedback was reasonable and the 2022s were bid at plus 48bp on Wednesday morning when the market was looking for momentum to build.

It took what seemed an age for the leads to unveil official spread guidance, featuring a range of plus 54bp-57bp. When the final spread was set at the wide end and the order book "just" covered, the game was up and the deal had failure written all over it.

The question is why. In theory, there is a price for everything, and with plus 57bp the EFSF was offering a double-digit new issue premium.

Rival bankers are scratching their heads over the outcome. Some, but clearly not all, believed the spread was sufficient to attract sufficient buyers.

Earlier in the week, Finland's EUR4bn 10-year benchmark attracted more than EUR8.8bn of orders at a paltry spread of just 3bp. Then again, Finland is probably the cleanest eurozone sovereign credit after Germany. That's real scarcity value.

Momentum is essential for big new issues. It's far better to go out with a juicy spread and tighten in afterwards.

But for all the market talk about a disagreement between the leads and borrower on where to go out with official price talk, the 10-year tenor is a funny one for supranational borrowers right now.

The 10-year duration of this deal, following several weeks of strong performance in this maturity, also contributed to its downfall.

Even if Super Mario seems to have underwritten the euro bloc for now, the EFSF is still a complex credit compared to the European Union or KfW, both of which sold 10-year bonds this year at far higher coupons than the 2.25% seen on this one (2.75% and 2.5%).

There might have been 100-odd accounts in the book but the big investors were not really that interested and although they were present, they failed to buy in the size needed for the deal to work.

