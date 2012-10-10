BRIEF-GFH Financial, Shuaa Capital postpone talks on acquisition
* Issues clarification on news regarding withdrawal from discussion on potential acquisition of Shuaa Capital
LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA) has sent a request for proposals to members of its banking group for an upcoming euro benchmark bond issue, bank sources said.
There is no indication of size, maturity or timing in the document, sources said. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Issues clarification on news regarding withdrawal from discussion on potential acquisition of Shuaa Capital
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8