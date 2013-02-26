(Adds lead manager quotes, final book size, context)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility is set to price a EUR3bn three-year bond on Tuesday, leaving it just short of its long-term fundraising target for the first quarter, said banks managing the deal.

The euro rescue fund, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, previously stated that the deal would mark its last benchmark transaction of the first quarter, although it now still has EUR500m to raise in order to hit its EUR16.5bn target.

"We had orders just shy of EUR4bn, so we could have printed EUR3.5bn, but given how volatile the market is the issuer was focused on seeing the deal perform," said one lead bank.

"They can either now do something opportunistic, like a tap, to hit their target, or just roll it over into their funding plans for the second quarter," he added.

ELECTION NERVES

An aggressive sell-off in Europe's periphery following Italian elections was initially expected to dull appetite for the bonds, as Italy and Spain are the fund's third and fourth largest guarantors, respectively.

However, midway through book building on Tuesday, leads Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley reported orders were in excess of EUR3bn, somewhat allaying these initial fears.

While the issue size of EUR3bn is relatively small when compared with its EUR6bn seven-year and EUR5bn five-year bond deals last month, banks applauded the issuer's commitment in volatile markets.

"It is a sign of strength for the EFSF to come in this environment," said another lead manager.

"It shows that the market has hiccups but Europe ticks on," he added.

The new three-year bond will price in line with guidance at mid-swaps minus 5bp later on Tuesday, a level that offers investors a 5bp pick-up to fair value calculated using Tradeweb levels on outstanding EFSF bonds.

EFSF has so far raised EUR13bn of its EUR16.5bn Q1 long-term funding target, including the new seven- and five-year benchmarks, an approximate EUR1bn tap of its 10-year via auction, and a EUR1bn tap of its 25-year via syndication.