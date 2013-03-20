LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated AA+/Aa1/AAA, has opened books on a minimum EUR500m increase of its EUR3bn 0.5% issue due 7 March 2016 in order to complete its announced funding target of EUR16.5bn for Q1 2013.

Barclays, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit are taking orders on the tap with guidance at mid-swaps minus 5bp, and are set to price the deal later on Wednesday.

EFSF has already raised approximately EUR16bn towards its Q1 funding target, part of a EUR58bn funding programme in 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)